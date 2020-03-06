Live Now
Minot Association of Builders builds ‘Playhouse with a Purpose’

The Minot Association of Builders has spent the past month on a project called Playhouse with a Purpose. Friday, the playhouse was on full display at the Minot Home and Garden show.

Members of the association volunteered their time to build the house which will be donated to the YWCA later this spring.

The YWCA said they are excited to add a welcoming outdoor space for their younger residents. Erika Kelly of the Minot Association of Builders said this community project was the first of many to come.

“We would love to be able to give back to other organizations in the community, whether we are donating the playhouse or raffling it off and raising funds for other organizations. So, we are excited to see how this project grows within the next few years,” Kelly said.

