Minot athlete recognized for all the work she does in the community

A Minot athlete is being recognized for all of the work she does in the community. Landry Maragos is this season’s community athlete. She plays softball, volleyball and basketball, but Maragos is more than just an all-star athlete.

She created Athletes Inspiring Action. It’s made up of more than 100 athletes from the area. Together, they write letters to troops, bell-ring during the holidays and deliver Valentine cards to the nursing homes.

She also volunteers for Prairie Grit and the DreamCatchers baseball team to help kids play sports who may not have had a chance otherwise.

“I remember the first time that I was in a varsity sport and I’m on the basketball court and just having the whole student section cheering for me– it’s a whole new experience. To be able to have so many athletes here and me– myself, and be able to cheer for them and see how their faces glow up, it just reminds me of just how I was and that feeling is something that is…just no words can explain how it feels,” Maragos said.

Maragos is heading off to Concordia University to study biology and pre-med. She hopes to go to Johns Hopkins University and become a surgeon.

Maragos received $500 from Scheels and the Minot High softball team received $1,000 from United Community Bank.