Local bar feeling the unintended consequences of Minot AFB personnel restrictions

Two months agoWednesday, Minot Air Force Base restricted personnel from bars and dine-in restaurants.

Since that decision, an area bar owner says he’s feeling the impact.

Sports on Tap Owner Tony Mueller said, “So, a typical Friday and Saturday in the summer with the rooftop was way crazier than we were anticipating.”

But things took a shift after Aug. 21, when this particular message sounded off.

“For active duty personnel going off base, we’re restricting any bars to where the sole purpose of that facility is a consumption of alcohol or the sale of alcohol on the premises,” Minot Air Force Base Col. Michael Walters said.

Colonel Walters says this restriction, along with a few others, was an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19, but Mueller is feeling the unintended consequences.

“We were thinking it was going to be a couple weeks and now we’re on to two months and that doesn’t look like that’s going to slow down any time soon,” Mueller said.

The bar and club-style venue has seen a 30% decline in people coming through the doors since going without those Base customers.

“It’s significant for our bartenders and waitresses as far as what they make on their tips, obviously in our sales, but just the whole vibe is different without the military,” he said.

Mueller says trying to move on and fill that void is the best possible thing he can do.

“We just kind of have to make sure that the people that are still allowed and still wanting to come out, with all things considered, we just have to make everybody feel safe and make sure everybody feels clean and all that stuff,” he said.

Despite taking a hit financially as a business owner, Mueller says ultimately it’s deeper than that.

“It’s not fun when you build relationships with people and it’s almost like they’re cut off from society,” Mueller said. “And I don’t want to say it’s sad because there’s other more serious things that are going on, but it makes you realize that relationships are important and how many good people that the Minot Air Force Base has brought in.”

Mueller says he understands and respects the military’s decision, he just hopes to get back to normal soon.