MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A preliminary hearing and bond hearing were held today for Travis McDermott, the 40-year-old Minot man charged with killing 32-year-old Greyson Sletto at The Original Bar and Nightclub in Minot back in May.

During the hearing, Elijah Hanks, the lead investigator with the Minot Police Department, recounted the night of the incident during the hearing. He shared that video footage from the bar, which showed McDermott’s girlfriend was near the stage located in the bar and appeared to back into Sletto on accident.

McDermott’s girlfriend then told him that Sletto had touched her inappropriately. Sletto then came over to McDermott’s table and tapped him on the shoulder. Some words were exchanged between the two men, which led to McDermott pulling a gun from his waistband and showing it to Sletto.

According to Hanks, Sletto then pushed McDermott while he appeared to be putting the gun back in his waistband. Sletto then pushed McDermott again, causing him to fall to the ground. Multiple bar patrons attempted to intervene at this point, but before they could stop the altercation, McDermott shot Sletto twice from the ground.

McDermott and the gun were both detained until police arrived at the scene.

McDermott and his defense team are arguing that the incident was in self-defense, with McDermott admitting to the shooting in his statement to police the night of the incident. He shared with police in the statement that he was scared for his life and acted in self-defense.

The Minot native has been charged with Manslaughter with a Dangerous Weapon (Class B Felony) and Reckless Endangerment (Class C Felony).

A Class B Felony carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C Felony carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

After some debate between prosecutors and the defense, a bond of $250,000 was set for McDermott and a pre-trial conference is currently set for September 13.