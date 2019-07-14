Minot bar to move to new building

It’s a last hurrah for a local bar!

For the past 60 years, this Minot building has had a variety of different names and businesses under its roof.

For the past 18, it’s been known as the Original Bar and Nightclub, or more simply, the “O.”

Saturday, July 13th, they’re celebrating one last night in the old building before its demolition the morning of Thursday, July 18th.

The new building is directly behind the original and will add about 3,500 square feet of space.

“With the balcony, it will be a nice viewing area from pretty much any place in the bar. We’re going to have a bigger stage, and upgrade the lighting and music systems. It will allow us to do bigger national touring acts and bring more stuff in,” says Adam Hoffman, Owner of the Original.

Their goal is to have the new building open by the middle of August.