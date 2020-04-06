Minot Barnes & Noble offering curbside pickup

Barnes & Noble in Minot is now offering curbside pickup for all orders for customers who don’t wish to shop inside.

You can order from educational materials, puzzles, games, books and Easter gifts. Barnes & Noble is also offering curbside pickup for orders placed at the BN Café, including Starbucks drinks, Harney & Sons hot teas, pastries, lunch selections and more.

Orders for pickup can be placed online at BN.com, on the BNCafe app or over the phone. Designated parking is marked outside the doors.

To find more about curbside pickup, or for help with placing orders, contact the Minot Barnes & Noble Store Manager Paul Dugan at (701) 852-9001.