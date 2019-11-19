Minot bars can now close at 2 a.m. — if they choose to

After years of having bars close at 1 a.m., city officials in Minot voted for a change.

At Monday nights city council, members were supposed to vote on allowing businesses to stay open until 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

But one Alderman had a different idea.

“Alderman Wolsky at the first reading mentioned that he was planning on making an amendment while it was up for discussion on the second reading, for 2 a.m.,” said Owner of the Taproom and Saul’s Jon Lakoduk.

And with a 4-3, bars now have the option to stay open until 2 a.m.

“That’s going to be up to every individual business owner if they feel like it’s necessary or not, it’s no different from the different merchants that can be open downtown for 24 hours,” said Lakoduk.

With an extra hour of drinking and fun, some are worried but others are not.

“I’m not really worried about any public safety concerns in either of our establishments. We don’t tolerate any misbehavior,” said Lakoduk.

For businesses, they now have an opportunity to make a few extra bucks…put will people actually stay out later? I hit the streets of Minot to see what some thought about the added hour.

“Well, it won’t affect me. At my age, it won’t affect me because I’m not out late at night. Seems to be a niche crowd that they are trying to target,” said one resident.

“I think it might be an unspoken strategy for the city maybe perhaps, to catch maybe another DUI,” added another.

And there are even some welcoming the new ordinance with open arms.

“I’m from Virginia, and all the bars down there stay open until about 2-3 o’clock in the morning. This is the only place that I’ve ever lived that closes at 1 o’clock,” said another resident.

So the next time you head out for a night of fun, check the times on the doors…you may have an extra hour to enjoy yourselves.

Most bars we reached out to say they will keep their hours the same throughout the week but will extend them on the weekends. Minot joins Fargo in closing at 2 a.m.