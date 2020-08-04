Minot bike club donates $3K to the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition

Tuesday around noon, Northern Infidels MC in Minot rode down to Bismarck to present a check for $3,000 to the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The money was raised a week ago during the Infidels annual awareness bike ride that 91 bikers and 100 participants took part in.

One biker tells KX News it’s a great feeling to help shed light on such a serious issue.

“We’re doing what we can to help our community with suicide prevention. As I’ve stated in previous interviews, it’s just become out of control recently. When I was a child I couldn’t imagine the numbers that we’re seeing now all across the board from our young teenagers all the way up to our senior citizens,” Vice President of NIMC Brandon Tapp said.

Tapp says the hope is to continue taking steps toward raising both awareness and prevention.