Minot bike club holding 4th annual bike ride for suicide prevention

This Saturday, the Northern Infidels MC bike club is inviting the community, and any form of transportation, to take part in the ride.

The ride will raise both awareness and money for suicide prevention.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. at the Northern Infidels MC club house.

One rider says this is an extremely important issue which is why they’re holding the event.

“I’ve seen my fair share of people who have contemplated suicide. I had two people I knew who I served with commit suicide and other members in the club have various other reasons as well,” Northern Infidels MC Vice President Brandon Tapp said.

Following the ride, there will be a guest speaker as well as a cookout.

