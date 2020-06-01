Minot bike shop hosting weekly community rides

As the weather warms up, many families may be looking for different ways to spend time outdoors.

Val’s Cyclery, a bike shop in Minot, has been hosting weekly group rides for community members.

The evening rides are twice a week on both streets and trails, and individuals and families are welcome.

The owner says the rides bring together people of all ages.

“At the Bison Plant, it’s neat. We ride and it’s about hour, hour and a half Thursday nights. We have families, kids that are — I’ve seen kids, 2 years old on a Strider and 80 on a mountain bike so it’s kinda neat,” owner of Val’s Cyclery Rory Schell said.

