Minot boy celebrates 5th birthday with drive-through parade

Dallen Weigel of Minot wasn’t going to let COVID-19 get him down on his fifth birthday.

“How does it feel when people drive by and honk and wave for your birthday?”

“Awesome,” Dallen said.

Since the family is currently in quarantine, Dallen’s mom Jennifer had to cancel his party which she says was a bit of a letdown

“I guess he wasn’t really sure — He knew it was his birthday he knew right away so we couldn’t even postpone it he was like my birthday is tomorrow and I was like oh well the party isn’t,” Jennifer said.

That’s when Jennifer got to thinking of a last-minute way she could still make his day special but keep both her family and friends safe.

“I’d seen it done before when the pandemic first hit and the schools were doing all the parades and stuff so we thought we’d do one for his birthday. At least get people who can’t come and see him can come and see him and drive by and we’ve had a few already that had dropped off some gifts that couldn’t come in so.. it it is what is we’re trying the best to make a good day for him,” Jennifer said.

Dallen even showed off some of his favorite treats.. that were dropped off by a family friend.

Overall, Dallen’s mom said he was just happy to celebrate.. in any way he could.

“He kind of understood but now that he has the horn and everything. He’s definitely more excited about driving by just waving at random people so this actually is taking his mind off of not having the party,” Jennifer said.

