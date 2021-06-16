Minot boy selling lemonade for gaming equipment gets his wish made by local business

The official start of summer is just days away and for most kids, that means getting out on the roadside to sell lemonade.

One Minot boy set up his stand to make a quick buck, but was met with a random act of kindness.

Eleven-year-old Dakari Collette explained, “We have blue raspberry, strawberry, tropical and original.”

Each flavor holding its own mystery.

Every Saturday, not far from home, Dakari sets up his shop across the street from J.L. Beers in Minot.

His goals behind doing this was simple.

“I’m a gamer so I was looking to get new and better equipment,” he said.

That includes a new monitor, mics and a gaming chair that costs roughly $1,300 alone.

A price his mom, Goldie Collette, wasn’t ready to pay.

“Right now I’m a single mother. I have three kids. I couldn’t afford the chair,” Goldie said.

After nearly a month of working, Dakari says he made a little over $1,000.

While that was a huge milestone for him, the true excitement came when he was met with a friendly customer encounter.

“That was a relief,” he said.

The owners of iKeating in Minot caught wind of what Dakari was doing and decided to do a little more than purchase a $1 glass of lemonade.

“They ended up donating a gaming chair once they knew that he was interested in becoming a gamer,” Goldie said.

“I was jumping up and down and screaming,” Dakari said.

The chair is equipped with Bluetooth surround sound, 4D capabilities and the starting key to Dakari’s inspiration.

“I see like Nick Mercs and all of those professional game streamers and they got a lot of great stuff going on. So, I want to game just like them,” Dakari said.

And one day, he says, make a career out of it.

The Collette family says they will still continue selling flavored lemonade as it’s become a community favorite.