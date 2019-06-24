Minot Budget Picture Looks Brighter with Help from the State

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Administrators of a city in the North Dakota oil patch say residents should get a break on property taxes in 2020, due in large part to financial assistance from state lawmakers.

Minot City Manager Tom Barry says the city is receiving more than $6 million from the state in so-called hub city funding, which designates a small percentage of oil and natural gas production money and distribution taxes to Minot, Williston, and Dickinson.

The Minot Daily News reported, that is more than double the total that Minot was provided from the last session.

The Council is outlining options for spending the hub money.

One idea is to allocate $1.5 million toward relocating City Hall. Another proposal would direct some of the money to a new northwest fire station, which is estimated to cost between $3 and $4 million.

Many Minot residents were upset by a considerable property tax increase last year.