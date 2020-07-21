Minot business has ‘No Fair’ sale to bring in money lost from ND State Fair cancellation

Recently, we told you about the financial impact businesses would feel from the state fair being canceled, but one business is finding a way around that.

For Paradise Spas in Minot, the fair is one of their biggest moneymakers bringing in more than 50% of their yearly revenue. So to make up for the money they missed out on the store decided to have a “No FAIR” sale. The general sales manager says it’s been a huge hit.

“To try to recoup that or recreate that without having an event like the North Dakota State Fair is almost impossible, but what we did do, we are satisfied with,” said James Baker.

Baker says they were shocked to see how many sales they are pulling in, with the limited number of crew and staff they have on hand.