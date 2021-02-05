Minot business hosting silent auction and raffle for woman with cancer

A Minot business is hosting an event this weekend to support a local woman through a difficult time.

The Market on 4th offers repurposed and handmade items made by community members like Ashley Duchsherer.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December, and recently underwent surgery.

To help out, the owner of the market, along with other makers, are offering items for a silent auction. The proceeds will go to Ashley and her family.

“I just would hope that anyone in her situation people would come together and just help her out in any way that we can,” owner Kelsey Stone said.

Ashley is a small business owner and sells hand-sewn blankets and baby items, along with watercolors painted by her and her son.

She says the support she’s felt has been amazing even from people she’s never met.

“People definitely rally around when someone needs help in the community so it feels kinda surreal that that person is me but it’s really neat to feel the support and stuff from everybody,” Duchsherer said.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. CLICK HERE to learn how you can participate.