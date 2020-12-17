Minot business owner using passion for crafting to warm community

A local business owner is using her 50 years of crafting experience to give back.

Lenore Koczon, owner of the Fiber Basket, is in her second year of donating hand-sewn hats and mittens to the Minot YWCA.

She says groups normally come into the store and spend time sewing the items together, but due to COVID, it’s been hit and miss.

But the virus hasn’t stopped Koczon and her colleagues from wanting to help out however they can.

“It’s really nice to see in the Minot community all of the men and women who knit and crochet and give back to the community and are still giving and hopefully we’ll help keep a few women and children warm,” Koczon said.

She says the store has also donated hand-quilted pillowcase to the non-profit.

Fiber Basket is located at 1407 South Broadway.