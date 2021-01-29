Minot business puts viral photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders and his mittens on cookies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

By now, almost everyone has probably has seen the photo of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his mittens at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

And now the viral photo has made its way onto cookies at a Minot business.

Cookies For You posted their take on the meme on Facebook on Thursday, and now it has over 100 shares.

The owner says they sold out right away, special orders are also being requested, and she is just glad it’s making people smile.

“It seems to be everybody’s getting a laugh out of it and that’s what it was intended to do, just to make people smile give them something to laugh about regardless of what side you’re on — it doesn’t matter, just makes you laugh makes you happy,” owner Casey Klein said.

She says they’re only going to offer the Bernie cookies for a limited time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Radon Testing

Gym For All

Campus Health

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/29

BSC Oil Program

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 29

NDC JAN 29

Friday, January 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Wrestling

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

It's Cookie Time!

Funding Project

SYSK: Dani Bennett

KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong

LSS to DHS, Refugee Resettlement

HERG Money Left

Twice Blessed Checks

Recent Weather

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News