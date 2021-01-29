Minot business puts viral photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders and his mittens on cookies

By now, almost everyone has probably has seen the photo of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his mittens at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

And now the viral photo has made its way onto cookies at a Minot business.

Cookies For You posted their take on the meme on Facebook on Thursday, and now it has over 100 shares.

The owner says they sold out right away, special orders are also being requested, and she is just glad it’s making people smile.

“It seems to be everybody’s getting a laugh out of it and that’s what it was intended to do, just to make people smile give them something to laugh about regardless of what side you’re on — it doesn’t matter, just makes you laugh makes you happy,” owner Casey Klein said.

She says they’re only going to offer the Bernie cookies for a limited time.