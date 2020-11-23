Minot business selling ugly Christmas sweaters for a good cause

Ugly Christmas sweaters for a good cause, that’s what one small business has been doing for the past five years.

Grow with Me in Minot is selling the gently-used tacky sweaters to benefit the Minot Men’s Winter Refuge.

The owner says a different charity is chosen each year.. and they receive all of the proceeds from the sweaters sold. She says no matter what the amount it feels good knowing her store is giving back.

“Regardless if it’s a hundred dollars or fifty dollars it’s still gonna help them out so ya know this year we even put a donation button on our page where they can donate if they don’t want a sweater they can still donate to that cause,” owner of Grow with Me Val Stadheim said.

She says the sale will go all the way through the holiday season.