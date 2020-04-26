Minot businesses team up to give back to essential workers

What started as an idea to show appreciation to first responders and healthcare workers, has now turned into a major effort to provide meals for those on the front lines.

Each day during the coronavirus pandemic, first responders and healthcare professionals risk their lives to make sure the community is safe, and many of those community members are finding ways to give back.

“We just decided we were going to donate some meals and things like that,” says Kyle Craig.

Along with one of his business partners, Kyle Craig had the idea to donate money to a local restaurant, to not only support small businesses but also to provide comfort to those on the front lines.

“I think about what do I want to do when I’m stressed out or when things are tough, it’s always coming here and eating food,” says Craig.

Over 300 dollars was given to Charlie’s Main Street Cafe, where Kyle’s wife works. There they were able to prepare lunch for nurses at Trinity Riverside, as well as the fire department.

“They were so grateful that we thought of them. They actually ordered that day and I told them hey we have this donation and we want to be able to give back to you.” says Tiffany Craig

Craig and her husband have some other ideas brewing on how they celebrate other essential workers. But for now, they just plan to continue providing food for the soul.

“The fact that I’m able to bring some kind of comfort with comfort food was rewarding,” adds Tiffany.

And having some sense of comfort these days is more important than ever.

Kyle says other law firms in the area are coming together to help give back to more front line workers.