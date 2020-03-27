Minot cake designer brings joy to community, one cupcake at a time

“So, it’s just part of the love that we start with our business. We love what we do,” said Nyla Stromberg, owner of Oh, Nyla Cake Designs.

Nyla of Minot has been baking cakes for almost 40 years. She and her husband, Dan own Oh, Nyla Cake Designs. They bake all of the goodies out of their own home.

Recently, Stromberg’s daughter gave her an idea to create something families could do together while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She said how about a cupcake kit so that you can make an activity for families to do. All their kids are used to being on their iPads and being outside and doing this stuff and they’re cooped up in a house,” Nyla said.

It just so happened she had all of the necessary supplies.

“It’s kinda weird but two weeks ago my cake supplier had sent two pallets instead of just one. And I kept it because it was for graduation, not knowing any of this was going to be happening.”

Since last Saturday, Nyla and Dan have made over 100 kits. Nyla says they have been overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“I even had a little girl come knocking at my door last night with her mom and said ‘Can I write a thank you on your driveway?’ and I said absolutely and I just had tears. So it’s really really special to be able to touch people’s lives in such a simple way,” Nyla said.

Even though the cupcakes are coming from a small home kitchen, Nyla says the cakes are always baked with more love than she can measure.

“And yeah it’s a little hometown business — But it has a great big heart,” Nyla said.

To order a cupcake kit from Nyla, click HERE.