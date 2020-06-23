Minot cancels June aerial mosquito spraying

The City of Minot has canceled plans to conduct aerial spraying for mosquito control this week.

The First District Health Unit sets mosquito traps and sends the results to the Department of Health to be analyzed, according to City of Minot Street Superintendent Kevin Braaten.

The Department of Health allocated its resources and personnel toward COVID-19 testing, and

will not conduct mosquito testing this year.

“Without the mosquito counts, the spray team would not be able to measure the effectiveness of

their mission, so we will not be conducting the aerial spraying this week,” said Braaten, who

added that the planned spraying for the week of July 13-17 is uncertain at this time.

Braaten said the planes are still scheduled to fly training missions in the Minot area this week,

but they will not be conducting aerial spraying.