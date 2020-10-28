Minot carwash hosting Halloween event to benefit Full STEAM Ahead

A youth organization is getting a little treat this Halloween season, and it’s not just candy.

This Friday and Saturday, Fastlane Carwash in Minot will partner with Full STEAM Ahead to host a haunted carwash event.

Half of the proceeds from the day will go toward funding the organization’s future projects and activities.

KX News spoke to one of the organizers who say this event could be the sparkplug for many more to come.

“We wanted to offer something in the community that is social distance friendly and give them an experience that would spook them, so, we’re excited to start it as this year is the first annual and hope to be able to continue it,” Full STEAM Ahead Executive Director Allison Auch said.

The event starts at 5 p.m. this Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Regular carwash prices will apply.