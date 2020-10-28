Minot carwash hosting Halloween event to benefit Full STEAM Ahead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A youth organization is getting a little treat this Halloween season, and it’s not just candy.

This Friday and Saturday, Fastlane Carwash in Minot will partner with Full STEAM Ahead to host a haunted carwash event.

Half of the proceeds from the day will go toward funding the organization’s future projects and activities.

KX News spoke to one of the organizers who say this event could be the sparkplug for many more to come.

“We wanted to offer something in the community that is social distance friendly and give them an experience that would spook them, so, we’re excited to start it as this year is the first annual and hope to be able to continue it,” Full STEAM Ahead Executive Director Allison Auch said.

The event starts at 5 p.m. this Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Regular carwash prices will apply.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

7-year-old Jeopardy! superfan gets sweet message from Alex Trebek after dressing up as ‘mini-Trebek’ for Halloween

Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Velva Volleyball

Halloween Safety

White Shield Growth

MHA Mask Mandate

Dark Money

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/28

There's more than just La Nina to consider when looking at the trends for winter

Moose sighting in Minot

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/28

Wednesday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with warmer highs

Veteran's Voices "Dutch" Bialke

National Day Calendar: Chocolate Day

Bismarck City Commission passes mask mandate with no penalty for noncompliance

WDA Volleyball

Mandan Football

Quarantine Voting

Ward County COVID Deaths

Coat Drive

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss