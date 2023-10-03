MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Can the school administrators, service shop owners, nurses, and public figures of Minot dance? A yearly event coming to the community this month intends to find out.

According to a press release from the Special Olympics North Dakota branch, the annual “Dancing for Special Stars” is taking place on Tuesday, October 17 at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State University campus.

A reception and silent auction will start the evening off at 6:15 in the McFarland Gallery. At 7 p.m., the contest will begin. And after the show, there will be a “Meet and Greet the Dancers.”

The Special Olympics fundraiser paired Minot area celebrities with dance instructors, just like “Dancing with the Stars.” Each couple will perform a dance, and audience members can cast their votes for their favorite couple with their checkbook.

For every dollar donated — including those used to buy admission tickets — counts as a point. And the couple with the most points will be the winner.

By the end of the night, the Mirror Ball Trophy and the People’s Choice awards will be announced.

“We are extremely excited to be able to hold this event again in Minot. Dancing for Special Stars is truly a wonderful fundraiser for Special Olympics North Dakota,” said Special Olympics North Dakota President/CEO, Nancy Hanson. “It is an evening filled with lively entertainment from Minot’s very own local celebrities. Just as on television, there are opportunities to vote for the best dance couple with winners crowned at the end of the evening. We will also be showcasing some very talented individuals in our specialty acts. There is so much talent in Minot, this is an event to mark on your calendars to attend.”

The dancer couples include:

Jarid Lundeen and Berkley Lundeen

Chuck Vennes and Brittany Armstrong

Tim Bauman and Rachel Maxfield

Kelly Matalka and Tonia Vitko

Kimberly Tiedman and Andy Busch

Christopher Bachmeier and Tara Czeveres

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance by calling Special Olympics North Dakota at (701) 746-0331. They can also be obtained online using this link or purchased at the door on the day of the event. During the performances, campus parking is open and free to the public.