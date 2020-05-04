Minot Census numbers are up

The 2020 Census is well underway. The city of Minot got off to a slow start with repsonses, but now the numbers are looking up.

Only 17 percent of households in the city responded to the survey in the first 12 days. Since then, those numbers have turned around– and as of today, the response rate is above the state and national average, at close to 60 percent.

The chairman of the Complete Committee says the numbers look good, but they want more people to participate.

“It only takes 5 to 10 minutes to fill out the Census. If you don’t have your 12 digit ID number, that’s ok. You can skip that,” says Brian Billingsley.

You can also complete the census online, here, or by calling 1-844-330-2020.