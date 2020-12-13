Minot Central Dispatch upgrading medical response technology in 2021

In a matter of seconds, emergency situations can escalate without warning.

A new update to the technology used by 911 dispatchers in Minot.. will help identify these situtations more quickly and with less chance for error.

After receiving a $5,000 grant from the St. Joeseph’s Community Health Foundation, the system called ProQA will replace the current card system being used.

The software includes tools that can accurately identify a stroke, along with identifying breathing patterns related to sudden cardiac arrest.

The Public Safety Answering Point manager says the update will help increase efficiency for dispatchers.

“There’s not as much deciphering as to ‘Okay this is what they told me do I go between this card? Or do I go between this card?’ It’s gonna take them directly where they need to go based on the information they’re given,” PSAP Manager Margaret Haugan said.

The program will cost nearly $66,000 in total, with the remaining amount coming from the 911 Emergency fund.

Ward County’s 911 manager says receiving the grant funding pushed the project forward, which he says is necessary to better serve the community.

“That was a major factor in being able to go forward with it cause the program’s not cheap but on a medical call cost is secondary,” Larry Haug said.

The program is set to be up and running by mid-January.