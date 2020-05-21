Minot Chamber Chorale holding poetry contest for ND high school students

The Minot Chamber Chorale was in the middle of rehearsing for their spring performance when the coronavirus pandemic hit North Dakota.

The group has since been on hiatus, but one member was recently inspired by artwork he had seen throughout Minot during these uncertain times.

“Well I’ve been taking walks, you know, through the neighborhood and seeing these little, you know, on every house window and then like little encouraging signs and I just thought I’ve just been very moved by it,” MCC Artistic Director Emerson Eads said.

Eads decided he wanted to incorporate messages like this into his next musical composition, but he wanted it to be from other people.

So, the idea for a poetry contest came to be.

“People use text to encourage and lend a hand — and I’m anyway very excited about that,” Eads said.

The contest is for current North Dakota high school students and is meant as a way for them to verbally illustrate the times we are all facing.

“Bringing in text from this generation and sound from a myriad of generations is really an attractive idea to me,” Eads explained.

One member of the chorale is not only excited for the new music but also just to be back with the group again.

“Chorale has been a really cool way to get to know some local North Dakotans and everyone’s been super welcoming so, yeah, definitely looking forward to when we can be back together,” Minot Chamber Chorale member Lauren Kinker said.

Both Eads and Kinker agree once the group can be together again, it will be interesting to look back on these times through a piece of music — and how it was able to bring people together.

“So I think it’s really cool that we’ll be able to use that, and make a lasting — a lasting piece that’ll help us look back and remember what it was like,” Kinker said.

“There’s just stories of, you know beautiful togetherness that comes out of this kinda stuff,” Eades said.

To learn more about the poetry contest and how to enter, click here.