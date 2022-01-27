A big help is coming for non-profits in need thanks to Power of the Purse.

About six organizations in the Minot area received more than $40,000. Of that amount, more than $16,000 will go to kids in Minot Public Schools.

Those funds will be used to buy bus passes and will be distributed through Jim Hill Middle school.

“Students have already started getting them. I have been handing them out almost every day, couple of times a week at least to students here at Jim Hill. And then I have also started disbursing to other schools within our community so as requests come in I’m sending them out,” said Dean of Students at Jim Hill Middle School Shannon Ostrom.

Those receiving the funds were picked at the annual grant meeting of Power of the Purse.

The Minot Public School foundation says they’re excited about the grant.

“We’re just really appreciative that we could be a part of that. By receiving this check we’re going to be able to help so many students within our district, get some basic needs and food items and things to help them thrive to learn,” said Danielle Rued, executive director of Minot Public School Foundation.

Other organizations that received the grant are Summer Steam academy, Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Sanctuary Sober Living as well as Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports.