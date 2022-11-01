MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Area Community Foundation (MACF) has granted $50,000 to the Minot Public Library, to be used for the remodeling of their Children’s Library.

On November 1, MACF representatives delivered the ceremonial check to the library as part of the grant, which was made possible through the generosity of The Williamson Fund and a private unnamed donor.

According to statements made by the National Literacy Trust, play is an important aspect of laying the foundation for literacy, and through play, children are able to exercise their imagination and try out new vocabulary through storytelling. In order to better promote this idea, the new Children’s Library remodel project includes the creation of an enclosed glass play area — where young visitors can interact freely without disturbing other patrons.

The unique design of the building renovation includes a clear view and overlook of the train tracks, more seating, climbing equipment, a life-sized tree, and cushioned floors.

“We are extremely grateful for this funding which will help the Library continue to equitably serve all families,” stated Library Director Janet Anderson in a press release. “This project will allow families to come to the Library to play in our new play area and engage with all services MPL has to offer. While there are many great resources for children in Minot, libraries are a great equalizer where anyone can stay for hours at a time regardless of financial status. We want children and families to see that the Minot Public Library is here for them year-round.”

For more information about the Children’s Library or the renovation project, visit the Minot Public Library’s website.