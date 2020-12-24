Minot church adjusts Christmas Eve Mass during COVID-19

For Catholic churches, Christmas Eve Mass is a staple of the season for being together in-person — and this year it looks a little different.

St. Leo’s in Minot normally holds two sessions on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but this year will be doing a total of seven over the two days to spread out crowds.

Masks will be optional for those in attendance, and social distancing will be in place.

The church did not hold an Easter Mass this spring, so attendees are excited to get back a piece of normalcy during the holidays.

“Obviously we won’t be packed in like we usually are Christmas, you’re standing room only and we won’t be having that this year. I think we all appreciate it a lot more. W didn’t have it last spring and you don’t know what ya got til you lose it,” Parishioner Sue MacLeod said.

Volunteers at the church also handed out free meals and winter gear to those in need Thursday afternoon.