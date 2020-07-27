Minot church hosting socially distant bible school

As public schools and universities in the state announce their reopening guidelines, many churches are also changing the way they are providing faith education.

Cornerstone Presbyterian in Minot stopped hosting Sunday school in March.

But they decided to open back up for their annual vacation bible school for kids during the summer with lots of hand sanitizer and social distancing.

An associate pastor for the church says programming is close to normal but many of the activities have moved outdoors.

He also says the church felt it was important to provide a small sense of normalcy to their youth members.

“And we felt that we could social distance outside and be safer outside so we just thought it was really important to love on kids in an environment that is somewhat normal to them and to keep that consistency in their lives,” Associate Pastor Steve Oster said.

Oster says the church is now looking into planning for Sunday school in the fall, the Vacation Bible School is almost a trial run for what works.