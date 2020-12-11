Minot church hosts 3rd annual Christmas Mall for families in need

A Minot church is in its third year of a unique event to help provide gifts to families in need this holiday season.

First Assembly of God’s annual Christmas mall had 300 families register for the event.

Parents stopped in to pick out toys, clothes and games donated by individuals and businesses, which were then wrapped by volunteers to take home.

The lead pastor for the church says the event is an opportunity to give families a merry Christmas.

“This is our opportunity to partner with them instead of coming and giving their kids gifts from us, that’s not what it’s about, it’s not about us. We wanna be about mom and dad and helping them provide a great gift for their kids,” Dan Dangerfield said.

He says there is also child care provided for parents who bring their kiddos along while they shop.