Minot church needs donations after reopening food pantry

Many people don’t have the income to support their families or even provide basic needs, as a result of the economic decline, caused by the pandemic.

Back in March, the Faith Lutheran Church in Minot had to close their food pantry due to coronavirus. Now that they are back open, they need donations. The pastor of the church says they have been getting some, but it’s simply not enough.

“We have one supplier if you want to call it that, where we get bakery and deli items once a week.

But as far as canned goods and dry goods and that type of thing, we had no way of getting those,” said Pastor Windisch.

Although they are in need of canned and dry goods, he says they take donations of any kind.

You can drop donations off at 234 14th Ave SE, Minot, ND.