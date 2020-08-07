Minot church youth group selling fresh peaches

Fresh peaches may be hard to come by in North Dakota, but one local youth group has gotten quite the attention selling these fruits to those in and around the Magic City.

Minot Youth for Christ is a non-profit helping middle and high school kids.

They do lots of different things in the area, but one of their most popular events is selling fresh peaches, from other states like Colorado.

The group sells them to the community and all the proceeds go straight to costs, like building upkeep and camp fees for the program.

“It’s awesome cause we just — we love having that dialogue with people and we’re all friendly people here at Youth for Christ, and it gets the kids good life experience like actually working and like talking to people,” Minot Youth for Christ Director of Ministry David Pellenwessell said.

He says the next peach sale will take place August 13 and again on the 20th in the Slumberland parking lot.