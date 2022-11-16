MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The city of Minot’s 10 compost sites will close for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Crews have begun removing containers from the city’s 10 sites, but one container will remain at

each site until Nov. 23.

As a reminder, Minot’s sanitation crews do not collect yard waste curbside. Residents using

city sanitation services can bring yard waste to the Minot landfill for free. The city landfill is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Minot residents can call the public works department at 857-4140 to schedule curbside pickup of bulk items, including couches, appliances, and furniture. There is a $10 fee for each bulk item collected.