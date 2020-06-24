Minot City Council approves partnership with three organizations applying for federal grant

The Minot City Council went ahead and approved a partnership so three organizations can get the help they need.

In order for them to apply for the multi-million dollar grants from the U.S. Department of Defense, they needed to have support from the city, first.

With the grant, the YWCA will use the money for a larger, updated facility. The Souris Valley Animal Shelter plans to use theirs for a new building. And, the Magic City Discovery Center will use the funds to complete their building on North Hill.

In September, the three groups will find out if they were selected.