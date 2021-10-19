Minot City Council approves purchase of fire engine ahead of schedule

The Minot City Council has approved the purchase of a new fire engine ahead of schedule after the manufacturer notified city authorities that demand is pushing engine prices up.

The engine will cost about $600,000 and the city has already paid 50 percent of that amount to the manufacturer, according to Finance Director David Lakefield.

With the engine price estimated to jump up by four percent, the city wants to save some money by buying it early.

The engine is for the city’s fifth fire station, which is yet to be constructed.

Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel says despite the early purchase, it may take quite some time for the fire engine to be built and delivered.

“We need the fifth one for opening an additional fire station for station five when that goes online,” she said. “We are expecting station five to go online in summer of 2023 and it takes 16-18 months to build a fire engine so that’s why we have to order it so far in advance.”

When purchased it will bring the total number of engines to five and Kronschnabel said it is needed to meet the emergency needs of the growing community.

The decision by the city council to pay for the engine early will be a major step taken toward the addition of a fifth fire station for the city.