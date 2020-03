Just in, Minot City Council votes to approve a major change in the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.

A new design presented a few weeks ago for Phase 5 will require the city to obtain 15 homes and seven businesses in order to provide the necessary protection for the phase.

Council Members voted to approve this new design Monday night, but the Souris River Joint Board still needs to submit its approval. Phase 5 is estimated to cost $75 million.