Minot City Council discusses allegations of a hostile work environment, hires independent investigator

Allegations of a hostile work environment were the subject of a tense Minot City Council meeting on Monday.

The meeting was called after city documents were uncovered by local political blogger, Rob Port. Alderman Stephan Podrygula said before they were just rumors, but after documents signed by City Manager Tom Barry surfaced on the internet, action needed to be taken.

“This changed last week when what appeared to be actual city documents became public,” said Podrygula.

Alderman Podrygula was the first to give off a list of key points on why he thought it was a good idea to seek outside counsel to investigate what is being called a hostile workplace for city employees.

“This is the most important part for me, the liability that I believe the city faces,” said Podrygula.

The decision to hire an investigator comes a week after Port revealed the documents. Those employees were asked if they have ever spoken to the blogger or disparaged city leaders. The documents included threats of disciplinary action and termination.

The majority of the council was in favor of an immediate investigation, but Alderman Lisa Olson said she thinks the council is skipping steps and proposed a different method of investigating the matter.

“I move that the city create an ad hoc committee that will solicit and accept complaints from any and all city employees that sense they are in a hostile work environment,” said Olson.

Olson also noted that no formal HR complaints have been filed with the city, but Olson’s proposed amendment to the original motion to investigate didn’t come without scrutiny from employees.

“Mrs. Olson, I’m surprised you are taking this approach, as far as having a subcommittee to listen to city employees. Working with students in the school, you know that a kid that is being bullied is not going to come out and tell you,” said Margie Zietz, city employee.

Zietz has been a city employee for over 30 years and said sometimes people don’t talk because they are afraid of retaliation.

“We have probably several city employees in this room, that the reason they’re not going through the grievance process is because of what can happen to them. What we see every day when we go to work,” said Zietz.

Ultimately, the council voted 5-2 to hire an investigator. Alderman Olson and Mayor Shaun Sipma voted against the motion. In a statement to KX News after the meeting, Sipma said they have team building to do.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated.

