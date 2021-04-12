Minot City Council hears from city engineers about $30M in special projects

$30 million of special projects are to be decided on and Minot’s engineers presented six capital improvement projects during a special city council meeting.

Some of them include the Anne Street Bridge, which would cost nearly $2 million to restore and replacing street lightbulbs with LED ones.

Another is 1st Ave. reconstruction, which would improve the road between the railroad and downtown Minot.

“I think there’s a lot of value there that the city could capture, but we need to understand what improvements are necessary to capture that value so that we don’t overspend if you will on the infrastructure and not realize the gain on the property value,” said Lance Meyer, Minot city engineer.

Meyer asked the council for funding to do a comprehensive and planning study in 2023 to help prioritize the projects.

The council will take action at next month’s meeting.