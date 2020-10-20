Minot City Council issues city-wide mask mandate

Coronavirus
A mask mandate for the City of Minot was approved on Monday by a 5-2 vote at the city council meeting.

Minot’s mask mandate is identical to the mandate Fargo’s mayor made just hours ago, and makes Minot the second city in the state with a mask mandate.

The mask mandate states:

“Every person shall, within the city of Minot, wear a face covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and where social distancing of six (6) feet or more cannot be assured and in all outdoor settings where there is exposure to non-household members, unless there exists ample space of six (6) feet or more to practice social distancing.
Although these measures are being mandated with the strongest possible recommendation, there is no penalty for non-compliance with this mandate.
This mandate shall take effect immediately and it shall remain in effect until the underlying state of emergency has ended unless it is sooner modified or terminated by the mayor or unless it is modified or terminated sooner by motion or resolution approved by the Minot City Council.”

Alderwoman Carrie Evans introduced the motion after Fargo’s mayor issued their mask mandate.

The two aldermen who voted against the mask mandate were Paul Pitner and Tom Ross.

