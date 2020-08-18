Minot City Council issues mask directive

Reducing the spread of COVID-19 was one of many topics at Monday’s city council meeting in Minot.

City staff have been discussing additional efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Two proposed resolutions? A temporary policy that would enforce mask usage for city employees and a community-wide mask directive which means wearing a mask is recommended, not mandated. One council member voiced his support on the issue.

“Although there are some people that put forth the argument that either the mask doesn’t work or either they are some kind of infringement on individual liberty, or what have you, I think it’s really not too much to do, not too much of a sacrifice,” said Alderman Mark Jantzer.

The motion passed unanimously. The directive also recommends business owners encourage customers to wear masks as well.