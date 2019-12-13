Minot City Council looking to better secure city hall

The next time you visit one local city hall, you may have to go through some extra security.

So far this year, there have been over 10 incidents of people being forcibly removed from Minot’s City Hall. Now, councilmembers are saying it’s time to take additional steps to keep the building secure and safe.

We spoke to the mayor to see what measures they are taking.

“We’re not talking about metal detectors and things like that. We’re talking about some areas that we will be able to put some locked doors. Maybe some key fob access into areas that, like I said people don’t need to just generally be,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma.

This past summer, workers were given panic buttons after one person was threatened. Mayor Sipma said this would be another layer of protection. The council will be discussing the changes at the next meeting