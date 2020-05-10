Minot City Council makes a decision on employees evaluations

Since the firing of city manager Tom Barry, Minot City Council has had to make a lot of new decisions.

And at the most recent meeting, councilmen discussed if a disclaimer should be put on city employee evaluations done by Barry. Some members pushed for the disclaimer to be included, that would say that there might have been some bias in the reports.

Human Resources Director Lisa Jundt says given the circumstances, it might be best to include the note in every city employee’s record.

“We have questions on the scoring for all the above and not just those individuals that might have issues. We thought it would be consistent to go with everybody’s,” said Jundt.

Council members ultimately voted to allow employees to have the choice of having the disclaimer included in their file.

