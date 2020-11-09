Minot City Council makes changes to reporting structure for employees

The city of Minot is searching for a new city manager and whoever fills the position will be met with some changes.

An outside investigator was recently hired to look into accusations that former city manager Tom Barry created a hostile work environment. Barry was fired back in April, and moving forward, the investigator recommended the council makes changes to the reporting structure for employees.
The city’s attorney says they took those recommendations and made a few changes.

“The city attorney, we did modify in the proposed ordinance to report directly to the city council.
Because of civil service regulations, there are a lot of references within the civil service ordinances and personal policies relating to the appointing authority, and the recommendation is to make that the mayor,” said Kelly Hendershot

The new city manager will also report directly to the city council. Council members passed the motion unanimously on the first reading.

