Minot City Council Meeting: City Manager position & ‘Gathering Space’ update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot City Manager Tom Barry has been fired, and now some are wondering, who will fill the open position?

Earlier this year, allegations of a hostile work environment led council members to hire outside counsel to investigate Barry. Earlier on Monday, council members received the findings of that report, which lead to the decision of terminating Barry.

Finance Director David Lakefield will act as the current city manager for Minot until someone else is appointed. At this time, it is not clear when the hiring process will begin for a permanent city manager.

City Council members also voted to pull the plug on the Gathering Space Project. The funds for that project will now go toward the relocation of City Hall and the Center for Technical Education.

We will continue to update you on the funds as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge