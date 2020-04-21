Minot City Council Meeting: City Manager position & ‘Gathering Space’ update

Minot City Manager Tom Barry has been fired, and now some are wondering, who will fill the open position?

Earlier this year, allegations of a hostile work environment led council members to hire outside counsel to investigate Barry. Earlier on Monday, council members received the findings of that report, which lead to the decision of terminating Barry.

Finance Director David Lakefield will act as the current city manager for Minot until someone else is appointed. At this time, it is not clear when the hiring process will begin for a permanent city manager.

City Council members also voted to pull the plug on the Gathering Space Project. The funds for that project will now go toward the relocation of City Hall and the Center for Technical Education.

We will continue to update you on the funds as more information becomes available.