Minot City Council Members look for new City Hall location

Minot City Council members took a look at prospective locations for City Hall on Monday.

As part of a $74 million national disaster grant, the city has been given $3.7 million to use to purchase a new City Hall building. The new building has to be downtown and has to be rehabbed.

At this time, the old M building and the Wells Fargo building are the top two contenders.

“What we are looking for is how it will fit our needs for the city and the citizens. Whether it has expansion potential or how much it will cost to remodel, if there are any habits we have to abate,” said Alderman Stephan Podrygula.

The city has until September of 2022 to use the money.