Minot City Council puts recycling talks back on hold

For months, Minot City Council members have been in talks about starting a recycling program for residents, and the decision is still hanging in the balance.

Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson presented council members with numbers on how much it would cost to get the project up and running. The city currently has $1 million available to put toward a new transfer facility, leaving close to $900,000 that would need to be acquired to make up the rest and pay for things like a compacter, trailers and containers. One council member says now might not be the best time to take on this project.

“My concern is with the economic situation right now and if we are talking about a million dollars or a million and a half or 2 million dollars, under these very channeling economic circumstances. That’s what gives me pause,” said Stephan Podrygula, Minot City Council Member.

Alderman Paul Pitner also echoed waiting to make a decision, but until July of next year. Council members also voted to talk about the relocation of the city landfill next July, and Pitner says the two go hand in hand. However, newly elected Alderwoman Carrie Evans disagrees.

“We need to listen to our voters who said they want this. 55 percent, they support it up to a $3 a month charge on their sanitation bill, so we are going to make this happen,” said Evans.

Evans made a motion to approve the recycling plans, but it failed. No word on when the council will discuss the plans again.

