Minot City Council selects finalists for City Manager position

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot City Council chose three finalists for the City Manager position during their Oct. 22 executive session.

The three finalists will be interviewed in Minot on Nov. 4-5, and Minot residents have a chance to submit questions to the finalists.

The finalists are:

  • Shawn W. Henessee, former county manager in Clark County, Wash.
  • Harold L. Stewart II, current city manager in Warrensburg, Mo.
  • Ray O. Agbabiaka, current director of community development in Matteson, Ill.

Derek Hackett, Minot’s Public Information Officer, says “meet the candidate” videos will be provided through the City’s Facebook page and Youtube channel, and a virtual open house will be held on Nov. 4 where residents will have the ability to submit questions to the candidates.

On Nov. 5, the three finalists will take part in two interviews and a tour of the city. Interviews
will be conducted with the City Council and with a separate panel of stakeholders.

Hackett says because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, community members are encouraged to watch the interviews through the City’s social media platforms or on local cable channel 19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/23

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

Dr. Wynne: Re-Infection

Burleigh Commission

Budget Savings

Childcare survey

Mercer County needs EMTs

Static Testing Winter

Deer License

YHF

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss