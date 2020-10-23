Minot City Council selects finalists for City Manager position

The Minot City Council chose three finalists for the City Manager position during their Oct. 22 executive session.

The three finalists will be interviewed in Minot on Nov. 4-5, and Minot residents have a chance to submit questions to the finalists.

The finalists are:

Shawn W. Henessee, former county manager in Clark County, Wash.

Harold L. Stewart II, current city manager in Warrensburg, Mo.

Ray O. Agbabiaka, current director of community development in Matteson, Ill.

Derek Hackett, Minot’s Public Information Officer, says “meet the candidate” videos will be provided through the City’s Facebook page and Youtube channel, and a virtual open house will be held on Nov. 4 where residents will have the ability to submit questions to the candidates.

On Nov. 5, the three finalists will take part in two interviews and a tour of the city. Interviews

will be conducted with the City Council and with a separate panel of stakeholders.

Hackett says because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, community members are encouraged to watch the interviews through the City’s social media platforms or on local cable channel 19.