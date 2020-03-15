Minot City Council to hold special city council meeting Monday, March 16

A special Minot City Council meeting will be held Monday, March 16, at noon to ratify the appointment of Attorney Patricia Monson as the independent counsel to investigate an alleged hostile work environment among leaders in the City of Minot.

Though, the council does have the option to terminate its relationship with Monson and go a different direction. She will be present at the special City Council meeting to confer with the City Council.

On March 9, a Minot City Council meeting was called after city documents were uncovered by local political blogger, Rob Port.

Those forms, prepared by City Manager Tom Barry, were apparently given to several city employees, asking whether they ever spoke to the blogger or disparaged city leaders. The documents included threats of discipline or termination.

In a vote of 5-2, the council chose to hire an investigator. Alderman Olson and Mayor Shaun Sipma voted against the motion.

Monson is an attorney with more than 30 years of experience and is the founder of the Center for Mediation & Consultation in Fargo. Employment law is one of Attorney Monson’s practice areas and she has prior experience assisting public entities with investigatory work.

She will report directly to the Minot City Council if ratified. Monson’s regular hourly rate will be $275.00 an hour because the City is a governmental entity.