Minot City Council vote extends mask mandate through Feb. 16

Minot’s mask mandate will continue after a 5-2 vote at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

City Council noted a decrease in covid cases and the current vaccination status as a couple of reasons for the extension.

A few Minot residents voiced their concerns about extending the mandate — and wanted the council to leave it up to individual responsibility.

However, Alderwoman Lisa Olson says having the mandate in place and the drop in cases gave her a chance some families didn’t get.

“Recently, my mother passed away. I got to be with her in her last days and I got to see her take her last breath at our own hospital. She didn’t have to be somewhere else because we had capacity in Minot and I got to be with her because our numbers had declined,” Olson said.

The mandate will be re-visited at the Feb. 16 council meeting.