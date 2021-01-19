Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot City Council vote extends mask mandate through Feb. 16

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot’s mask mandate will continue after a 5-2 vote at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

City Council noted a decrease in covid cases and the current vaccination status as a couple of reasons for the extension.

A few Minot residents voiced their concerns about extending the mandate — and wanted the council to leave it up to individual responsibility.

However, Alderwoman Lisa Olson says having the mandate in place and the drop in cases gave her a chance some families didn’t get.

“Recently, my mother passed away. I got to be with her in her last days and I got to see her take her last breath at our own hospital. She didn’t have to be somewhere else because we had capacity in Minot and I got to be with her because our numbers had declined,” Olson said.

The mandate will be re-visited at the Feb. 16 council meeting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Byron Dorgan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/19

Emergency Hearing

Cashless Bill

Legacy Money

Vision Zero

Bookmobile Award

Phase 1B Begins

COVID-19 Memorial Ceremony

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/19

An increase in temperatures and wind

Infertility HB 1147

NDC JAN 19

High School Basketball

Beulah Boy's Basketball

Maxbass Bank

Firehouse Subs

MLK Day

Vaccine Scam

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News